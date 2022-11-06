abrdn plc Sells 1,527 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 3.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

