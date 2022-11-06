abrdn plc Sells 3,179 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in UDR by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,139,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 314,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.