abrdn plc Sells 4,016 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

