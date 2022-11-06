abrdn plc Sells 4,820 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.22 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

