abrdn plc Sells 4,963 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.