abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,262.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

