Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

