Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $130.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

AEOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($121.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.