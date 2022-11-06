Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.19. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $66,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.