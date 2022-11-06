AGCO Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.75 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.79. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 654.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 310,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 48.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

