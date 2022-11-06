Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Aileron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.14% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

