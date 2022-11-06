Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.75) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.20) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.85) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. set a €1.50 ($1.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AF opened at €1.28 ($1.28) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($6.88) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($14.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.87.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

