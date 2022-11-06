Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($133.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($146.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus stock opened at €114.00 ($114.00) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($99.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.19.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

