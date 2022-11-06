Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $197.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

