Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

