Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

