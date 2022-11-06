Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 65,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,052,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.