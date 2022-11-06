Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

