AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, November 10th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

AMERCO Stock Up 1.7 %

UHAL opened at $540.12 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $763.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 84.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in AMERCO by 7.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $388,000.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.