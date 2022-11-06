American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.33 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

