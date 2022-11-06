American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 5.6 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.