AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $161.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

