Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock worth $577,104. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

