Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $156.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 57.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

