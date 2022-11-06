Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Target Price at $325.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.