Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$82.40

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.65.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$926,102.04. Insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,652 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at C$82.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The company has a market cap of C$95.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.9290459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

