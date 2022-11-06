Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,940

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($22.43).

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($23.70) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($21.63) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Entain Price Performance

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,284 ($14.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,566.67. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,081.52 ($24.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,188.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,274.39.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

