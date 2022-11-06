Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

HSIC stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

