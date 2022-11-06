Analysts Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) PT at $21.50

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FREY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,629 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 506,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

