Analysts Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT at $66.20

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 428.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.0 %

About Legend Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

