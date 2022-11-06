Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $10.25

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at $35,882,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at $35,882,638.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics Trading Up 22.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.04% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

