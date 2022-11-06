Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Price Target at $406.67

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.67.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

