Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $37.00

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

RLAY stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.03. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,074. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

