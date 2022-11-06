Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 626

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.24).

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.46) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($6.94) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 520.80 ($6.02) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,720.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

