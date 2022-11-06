Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $266.50

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,844,284. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

