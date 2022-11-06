Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$21.25

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$844.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.84.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.