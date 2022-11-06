Analysts Set UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) PT at $8.72

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About UserTesting

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

