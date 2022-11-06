Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $13.05

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at $11,871,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $9,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

