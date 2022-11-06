Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Invesco 18.21% 9.40% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 3 7 0 2.70 Invesco 1 6 3 0 2.20

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.53, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. Invesco has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Invesco.

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 17.63 -$376.17 million ($0.20) -52.00 Invesco $6.89 billion 1.04 $1.63 billion $2.00 7.87

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

