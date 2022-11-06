Analyzing Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EnerSys and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Evercel.

This table compares EnerSys and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.81% 12.24% 5.06% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.80 $143.91 million $3.09 21.45 Evercel $45.08 million 0.87 $1.12 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Summary

EnerSys beats Evercel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Evercel

(Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.