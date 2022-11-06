Analyzing (WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares (WATKF) and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WATKF) N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal -20.97% -24.47% -16.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (WATKF) and ENGlobal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WATKF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal $36.41 million 1.04 -$5.68 million ($0.19) -5.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

(WATKF) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENGlobal.

8.9% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for (WATKF) and ENGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WATKF) 0 0 0 0 N/A ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENGlobal has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 418.87%.

About ENGlobal

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services. It offers conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, construction management, and fabrication services. The Government segment provides design, integration and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and the maintenance of these systems; automated fuel handling systems and maintenance services to military and public sector entities, government agencies, refineries, petrochemical, and process industry; and electrical and instrument installation, technical services, ongoing maintenance, calibration, and repair services. The company serves Fortune 500 companies in the energy industry and the United States government. ENGlobal Corporation company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

