Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Angi has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $969.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Institutional Trading of Angi

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.