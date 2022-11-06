Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 357.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in AON by 45.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

