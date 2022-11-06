Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $24.18 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $847.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 155.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 46.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.