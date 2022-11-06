Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

