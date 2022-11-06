Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $2.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

