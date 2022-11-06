Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.55 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.80. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $121.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94. Assurant has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

