Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATH opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.