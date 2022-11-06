Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $147.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $287.00. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Atlassian Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $453.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

