AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

